ELECTRIC ENDEAVORS: SMTX Utilities takes part in annual Texas Lineman’s Rodeo

SMTX Utilities had several apprentices and journeymen take part in the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin.

The event, which is put on by the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo Association, Inc., gives lineworkers from across the state an opportunity to put their skills to the test and showcase their pride in the profession of high-voltage linework.

Four apprentices and three journeyman teammates from SMTXU competed in the 100-degree weather on Saturday.

The City of San Marcos said SMTXU is “already looking forward to next year’s competition.”