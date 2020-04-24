Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday

The City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management encourages the community to take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday starting Saturday to purchase emergency preparation supplies.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ending at midnight on Monday, April 27, Texans may purchase qualifying items online or in-person during the 2020 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. It’s important to practice social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for purchases made in person.

As Texans continue to endure the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management reminds everyone to continue ensuring their preparedness for natural disasters such as hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires and to take advantage of the upcoming Sales Tax Holiday for these items.

“The first of June is the start of the 2020 hurricane season, so this is a great opportunity to stock up on emergency supplies,” said Rachel Ingle, emergency management coordinator. “We know folks are working tirelessly to protect their families through this pandemic, but it’s important to remember that disasters don’t stop, they can happen any time, and that we still need to be prepared for them.”

Examples of emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption are: portable generators less than $3,000; emergency ladders and hurricane shutters less than $300; and all of the following less than $75, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, ground anchor systems and tie-down kits, portable self-powered light sources including battery operated, mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers and portable self-powered radios including battery operated, two-way and weather band radios.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. The list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items that may be purchased. Visit the Comptroller's website for more information.