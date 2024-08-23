Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
On Tuesday, the Hays County Office of Emergency Services was honored as the county declared September Emergency Preparedness Month. Hays County encourages everyone to attend the upcoming 7th annual Preparedness Fair, engage with information provided and take the wonderful opportunity to strengthen your individual preparedness efforts. The fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 14 at
979 Kohler’s Crossing in Kyle. More information can be found at haysinformed.com/hayscountypreparednessfair.
Photo courtesy of Hays County

Emergency Preparedness Month in Hays County

Fri, 08/23/2024 - 12:00am
Friday, August 23, 2024

