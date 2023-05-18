Since 1984, the first full week of May has been recognized as National Correctional Officers Week, an important opportunity to acknowledge the courage and heroism it takes to live life as a correctional officer. The Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets and Instructors memorialized the Texas Corrections Officers that lost their lives from 2022 to present with an “End of Watch” ceremony. President Ronald Reagan stated, “the important work of Correctional Officers often does not receive the recognition from the public deserves.” He also added that the job continues to grow more complicated and demanding. The poem 'Correctional Officer's Prayer “, was conducted by Cadet LaNaya Davis. Pictured are Instructors, Major Troy Oldbury, Captain Preston Smith, Captain Jesus Gonzalez and Cadets Emma Bennett, Jada Devereaux, Marshall Reed, Cyndy Rodriguez, Orlando Romero, LaNya Davis, Majura Abdallah, Jose Arzate, Julian Hare, Bojak Hubbard, Angel Tejeda, Jose Mendoza II, Joseph Morgan, Jose Paredes, and Kierrah Prather. For further information concerning enrollment at the Gary Job Corps Center contact at 1-800-733JOBS(5627). Photos by Gary Job Corps