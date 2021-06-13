End of Watch Ride Stops in San Marcos to honor Putnam Sun, 06/13/2021 - 5:00am Beyond the Call of Duty — a nonprofit organization that travels to cities and police departments that have lost men and women in the line of duty — will stop in San Marcos on Sunday to honor fallen San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam. Beyond the Call of Duty’s stop ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about End of Watch Ride Stops in San Marcos to honor Putnam