Escobar wins race for Tax Assessor-Collector

While votes still have to be formally canvassed, unofficial totals show that Jennifer Escobar won the race for Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector in the Democratic primary runoff election beating Jessica Sanchez. All precincts have reported, but results will remain unofficial until they are canvassed by the respective parties holding the election.

The race for Tax Assessor- Collector was the only race in either the Republican or Democratic primary runoff that was countywide and unopposed in the general election, which means that the winner of the runoff would be the elected official.

Escobar received 1,475 votes in the Democratic primary runoff, or 50.9% of the vote, compared to Jessica Sanchez, who received 1,423 votes, or 49.1%. She is unopposed by a Republican candidate in the general election.

Escobar received 348 absentee votes, 575 early votes and 552 election day votes. Sanchez received 456 absentee votes, 518 early votes and 449 election day votes.

There was only one elected position on the republican runoff ballot, which was for United States Representative District 35. Steven Wright received the most votes in Hays County with 175 votes and 56.27% of the vote. Wright received 34 absentee votes, 56 early votes and 85 election day votes in Hays County. The opponent, Michael Rodriguez received 136 votes or 43.73% of the vote in Hays County. Rodriguez received 31 absentee votes, 27 early votes and 78 election day results in Hays County. The totals are even closer district-wide with Wright receiving 1,077 votes compared to Rodriguez 1,069 votes. If those numbers hold through canvassing, Wright will face off against Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative District 35 Greg Casar.

For Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 for the Democratic Runoff Election, J.R. Mendoza received 373 votes, or 58.19% of the vote. She too is unopposed by a Republican candidate in the general election. Mendoza received 74 absentee votes, 180 early votes and 119 election day votes. Calvert received 78 absentee votes, 94 early votes and 96 election day votes.

On the Democratic Runoff Ballot for Justice 3rd Court of Appeals District Place 2, Maggie Ellis received with 2,251 votes or 79.48% of the vote in Hays County.

Those, along with her 50.9% vote of the vote in Travis County, have Ellis leading her opponent Edward Smith. He received 581 votes, or 20.52% of the vote in Hays County, along with 49.1% of the vote in Travis County. If those totals hold, Ellis will face off against Republican candidate for Justice 3rd Court of Appeals District Place 2 John Messinger.

These are unofficial votes until canvassing and official results are released on June 3.