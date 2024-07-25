Everything Paper is one of the many events at the San Marcos Public Library. Held on July 23, with the final class in the series being held on July 30, All Things Paper Instructor Michael Hannon taught the class how to make origami. Previous classes included instruction on quilling, collage and 3D work.

Pictured is Hannon with an origami crane. Below, Tiffany Galley and Melissa Torres took part in the drop-in class. There are daily classes and events for adult programs on a plethora of subjects at the library. For more information, visit sanmarcostx. libcal.com. Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat