Excessive heat warning continues through Tuesday evening

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service will continue into Tuesday.

NWS issued the excessive heat warning that began Sunday evening then was extended into Monday and Tuesday. Dangerous heat is expected to continue with temperatures ranging between 105-110 degrees with heat index values up to 112.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service said.

As of press time Monday, the excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for Hays, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Medina, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson and Wilson counties.

NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” NWS said. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the low to mid 100s throughout the week until Friday. NWS forecasts 103 degrees on Wednesday, 100 degrees on Thursday and Monday, and 98 degrees on Friday.