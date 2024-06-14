Wonder World to host summer camp designed by local teachers

Not all summer camps are about campfires and singalongs.

In what will amount to a first for the 120 yearold business and natural resource, Wonder World Park will have a unique camp experience that blends fun, education, cave exploring, wildlife and trolley rides for children between the ages of 8 and 12. The camp will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with dropoff between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pickup between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.) on July 29, 30 and 31.

San Marcos CISD, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Work Force Commission have an externship program that allows teachers assigned to various businesses, and those externs have designed the curriculum for the camp. This will be the first year that the park is having a summer camp.

“They're all teachers, and they go into this externship program,' Kristin Williams, owner of Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park, said '... And they get to dive in and learn about different companies. So what they brought to me was ways to incorporate learning, in our case, with kids, and really make it fun and interactive for those age groups that we're focusing on,” Williams said. “It's gonna be geared towards geology and science experiments and wildlife preservation.”

There will be no shortage of fun activities for the kids across that three day span, including the activities the park is famous for.

“They'll get to go on tour. We'll do it multiple times,” Williams said. “They can ride on the train, go up in the tower, and visit our anti-gravity house.”

The cave will be a major source of entertainment and learning for the kids.

“We’re going to explore areas that haven’t been explored by the public,” Williams said. “We’re going to do a deep dive on all of the different stones and minerals and what is unique about the cave.”

Another thing that Wonder World Park is well known for are its animals, which will play a major role in the camp as well.

“We're going to get up close with the wildlife,” Williams said. “They're going to learn how to work with them and do some growing of the vegetation, and just a lot of hands-on [experiences] with the animal park.”

There will also be games that can lead to prizes for the kids.

“We've got an arcade that we're going to let them utilize when they're there,” Williams said. “They can earn points to get gifts out of the gift store.”

Williams hopes this inaugural camp will be a success and is looking into starting an after school program as well.

Wonder World Camp will cost $297, and lunch and snacks will be provided. If you’re interested in signing up or learning more about the camp call (512) 392-6711 or email kwilliams@wonderworldpark. com.