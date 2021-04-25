Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Family: Man fatally shot by Dallas police had mental illness

Sun, 04/25/2021 - 5:00am

DALLAS (AP) — A man who Dallas police fatally shot after he pointed what turned out to be a replica handgun toward officers was recently discharged from a treatment center for mental illness, his family said. Officers shot Edgar Luis Tirado on Monday as he brandished the replica firearm, which police ...

