Farmer Fred Spring Carnival plans variety of Easter activities for city

The Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival is set for today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center, located across the highway from the San Marcos City Hall. Due to anticipated weather concerns, organizers decided to move the event from its original location.

This is a free event designed to bring spring and Easter holiday activities to the community.

For those attending, there will be carnival games, a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, egg races and more.

The Egg Race Schedule is as follows: Ages 1-3 at 6:30 p.m. Ages 4-6 at 4 p.m. Ages 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Ages 10-12 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/ farmerfred or follow the event on Facebook at fb.me/e/2AiJ4QgeV.

Looking for a volunteer opportunity? Farmer Fred’s Garden Spring Carnival is seeking volunteers to run game booths, help with set up and tear down or be on prize patrol. To volunteer, visit: signupgenius. com/go/10c0f44abab23a-1fac16-farmer3#/