FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety Sun, 11/28/2021 - 4:00am Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy.The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety