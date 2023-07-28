Federal lawsuit filed by family of inmate

The estate of Joshua Wright, a man who court documents state was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his death in December 2022, have filed a civil lawsuit in federal court that seeks maximum compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit names as defendant in his individual capacity, former Hays County jailer Isaiah John Garcia, who is currently charged with deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm, a third degree felony in connection to Wright’s death which occurred on Dec. 11, 2022 when he was receiving treatment as an inmate at Seton Medical Center in Kyle.

According to court documents, Wright was in the medical center as he was held on pre-trial detention following an arrest in connection to the alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Garcia is listed in Hays County Jail criminal records as retaining Jason S. English as lead attorney in the criminal case against Garcia. He was indicted on April 6 and the next set of pre-trial motions for the case are set for Sept. 12 in Hays County.

Late Thursday, English was unavailable for comment after a phone call to his office, regarding the lawsuit against Garcia. The Daily Record could not confirm Thursday whether or not he would represent Garcia in the civil case. Listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit brought by the Edwards Law and Webber Law, is Beverly Wright, mother of Joshua Wright. In a published statement dated July 13 but released Thursday by Wright’s mother, Beverly Wright, she stated, “Our family loved Joshua–known for his huge heart, infectious smile, and devotion to our family.' The plaintiffs in this filing are seeking a variety of damages including but not limited to funeral and burial expenses.