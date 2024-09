De Zavala Elementary celebrated the start of the Hispanic Heritage Month by dressing in traditional Hispanic outfits on Monday. Sept. 16 is recognized as Mexico's Independence Day, which marks the day that New Spain declared independence from Old Spain in 1810. After 11 years of war, New Spain became Mexico in 1821. At the time, Texas was a part of Mexico. San Marcos CISD honors National Hispanic Heritage Month September 15 to October 15.

Photos courtesy of SMCISD.