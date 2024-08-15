For those San Marcans that like to work with fabric in any form — knitting, embroidery, weaving, crochet, sewing, needle stitching and more, there is a group that meets at the San Marcos Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday. Fiber Friends was started by Judy Uzzell as a social group for those that like to work with fabric, and it has grown to be quite a large social group. Karen Meador, a fiber friend, weaves fabric and has a group called Join Needles, which donates 200 handmade clothing items to the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center annually. The group is currently in its 6th year donating to the center. Above, Telvi Crosby, Allen King and Linda Oppel have a chat. Left, Judy Uzzell, the group creator, is knitting. Below, Susan Chinburg holds up the garment that she knit as a gift.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West