Filing period opens for November election

The City of San Marcos is now accepting applications for candidates seeking to run for election in the upcoming General and Special elections this November.

Available positions that need to be filled during this election cycle include the offices of Mayor, Councilmember Place 3, Councilmember Place 4 and Councilmember Place 5. Councilmember Place 5 will be a special election to fill a vacancy after Councilmember Joca Marquez’s departure.

The final date to file for a place on the ballot for the General Election is Monday, Aug. 17 and the final date to file for a place on the Special Election ballot is Thursday, Aug. 20.

Applicants must submit candidate packets, which include the general application, financial disclosure information and commitments to follow ethical obligations. Packets are available online at sanmarcostx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19419/2020-Election-Packet or to schedule a time to pick up a paper copy of the packet, email cityclerk@sanmarcostx.gov.

Mayor Jane Hughson has filed for re-election, while current City Councilmember Ed Mihalkanin has filed for re-election to Place 3.

Shane Scott and Lisa Marie Coppoletta have filed for City Council, Place 4. Mark Rockeymoore currently serves as city councilmember for Place 4.

In the special election to fill Marquez's seat, Mark Gleason is the lone person to file so far.

Early voting will take place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 30 and the General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Candidates who have submitted candidate packets will be listed under the headline of the office for which they are running at sanmarcostx.gov/3159/Elections.

sgates @sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @StephJGates