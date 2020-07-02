Fireworks fun — few and far between

Watching the rocket’s red glare may be a bit of a challenge this Independence Day.

Thanks to the coronavirus, fireworks displays folks have come to know, love, and expect — have all but disappeared this year.

The City of San Marcos announced in late June its fireworks display was postponed until further notice. City staff said they will continue to discuss and monitor the situation to determine if or when the celebration can be rescheduled.

Fireworks have always been entertaining to watch but never allowed in the city limits. So, if the urge strikes you to fire up a Roman candle, or pop some firecrackers, a citation may be in your future.

“The use of fireworks in the city is prohibited,” said Kelly Kistner, fire marshal for the City of San Marcos. “My suggestion would be to abide by the law and not use them in the city.”

Kistner said during his career he’s witnessed some negative effects perpetrated by fireworks enthusiasts in an unsafe manner.

“People think letting a child use a sparkle is harmless when in reality the tip of a sparkler is several thousand degrees,” he said. “We see a lot of injuries to children each year as a result of sparklers.”

He also warned of using fireworks in the county, and not to shoot them over a neighbor’s house, or property.

“A problem I once ran into was when people, thinking they were being safe, fired their fireworks over their neighbor’s pasture,” Kistner recalled. “The pasture then caught fire and we had a whole new set of issues on our hands.”

The rules for the use of fireworks in the county are a little different, but no less a concern to Hays County Fire Marshal Gib Watt. He said approximately 243 people on average go to the emergency room every day in the U.S. with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday.

He cautions parents to be responsible and observe the following safety tips:

1) Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

2) Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them

3) Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap

4) Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly

5) Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

BE SMART

When looking to purchase fireworks look for a reputable dealer.

Michael Hogan, operator of Mr. B’s Fireworks, located on Ranch Road 12 just outside Wimberley, has been selling the colorful noisemakers for the last five years, and part of his revenue goes to a special organization.

“A portion of our proceeds helps to support our non-profit organization, Freedom14 Camp,” Hogan said. “It’s a ministry that provides life-changing retreats for men, women, couples and young people.”

Hogan said his stand is owned by Mr. B’s Fireworks and that he leases the space to them while they run the stand, earning a commission.

“Out of all their 40-plus stands our stand ranks in the top two or three every season,” Hogan added.

The rules for keeping a firework stand open are short and sweet. They can open only 10 days prior to a holiday. He operates their stand on Independence Day and New Year’s.

Hogan said they have a wide variety of items, and that everything in their inventory sells well. But the mortars remain their best seller.

DON’T BLOW IT FOR YOUR PET

It’s important to keep in mind your pets during your July 4th celebration.

Be sure and keep your pets inside. Even dogs can escape a fenced in backyard when frightened by loud noise.

It’s recommended to give places a safe place to hide so set up a comfortable room or crate in your home – just for them.

Other suggestions:

1) Use ambient noise to mask noise. A radio or television playing comforting music works well.

2) Update their ID’s and microchips, just in case

3) Skip the celebration and stay home with them. Sometimes your presence makes all the difference.

4) Keep them busy. Keep them distracted during the display.

AROUND THE COUNTY

While many Independence Day events have been canceled, there are still several options to watch fireworks throughout Hays County.

Buda's Red, White & Buda fireworks shows will take place between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Buda Sportsplex and City Park. The City of Buda is asking for people to watch safely from home.

Fireworks will be launched at Dripping Springs Sports and Recreation Park at 9:30 p.m. Spectators, however, will not be allowed into the park but are invited to watch in parking lots nearby.

The City of Kyle's Independence Day Fireworks Show will take place Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. at Plum Creek Golf Course. Parking on paved parking lots around Kohler's and Kyle Parkway are the safest locations for viewing.

Wimberley's Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 6441 will host a fireworks display Saturday at 9 p.m. at 401 Jacobs Well Road with gates opening at 8 p.m.