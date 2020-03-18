First coronavirus case confirmed in Comal County

The City of New Braunfels and Comal County issued disaster declarations that activated emergency operations against the COVID-19 virus, which confirmed its first case in the county Wednesday morning.

The positive case is travel-related; the county said the patient has been self-quarantined since arriving in the community and has had no contact with the public.

The city issued its declaration, signed by Mayor Barron Casteel and City Secretary Patrick Aten, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; a county declaration signed by Judge Sherman Krause followed Wednesday morning.

The county declaration, signed by Krause at 9:26 a.m., is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 7 days, pending action to extend it by the Comal County Commissioners Court in a special meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Declaring a disaster activates our emergency management plan and gives Comal County the tools to take further action as it becomes necessary,” Krause said.

In recent days, the county’s public health office has seen an increase in the number of tests submitted by health care providers to state and private labs, with the one positive test received Wednesday morning.

Disaster declarations will afford the city and county opportunity to seek state and federal support and expense reimbursement during the disaster when those resources become available. The county declaration formally activates its emergency operations center and plans designed to maintain county services throughout the event.

The county said its declaration allows the county to issue emergency orders to protect the public health of the community, it encourages residents follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding mass gatherings and social distancing.

The city and county will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available through their websites, www. nbtexas.org/covid-19 and www.comalcountytx.com/ covid19.

Both are being updated frequently with information from local, state and federal sources. Both sites include lists of closures and other changes to operations in city and county offices.

Comal County residents with questions or concerns about the coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.