First United Methodist Church of San Marcos announces theme for 175th anniversary

Editor’s note: This story is a part of a series highlighting the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos’ upcoming 175th anniversary.

Love in the Heart of San Marcos.

That is the theme for the celebration of the 175th anniversary of First United Methodist Church San Marcos on Aug. 7.

More than words, this creed has provided a guide point for the ministries of the downtown church. From traditional events such as Vacation Bible School, Pumpkin Patch, and Meals on Wheels to outreach programs such as community services, resource center, and childcare, FUMC San Marcos has stretched beyond its walls to embody love in the heart of San Marcos.

The church maintains connection to many outreach ministries; including Southside Community Center, the Twice Blessed Showroom, and First United Methodist Day School & Afterschool.

Gwen Burton watched the Day School & Afterschool grow from humble beginnings into a year-round program serving more than 100 students and filling an integral role in the heart of the community.

Burton has served as director for 13 ½ years in all. Both her children went through the program as well.

“It’s home. That’s what this place is for me; it’s home,” Burton said. “It’s a place where children and families come together to be built up as children of God.”

The Day School began in 1986 as a one-day a week Mother’s Day Out. It became fully licensed in 1996 and continued to evolve in its service as a faith-based childcare facility.

In 2016, the Day School celebrated its 30th year of operation and added Friday classes. The next year they added a summer curriculum as well.

“We connect families to one another and to God in whatever way they are ready,” Burton said. “Our goal is to introduce them to a loving God and his love for them.”

In 2001, the church opened Twice Blessed in part of the building which faces Hopkins Street. Partnering with church and community volunteers, as well as collaborating with El Buen Pastor UMC, Twice Blessed has raised and given more than $1 million back to the community through the resale of items.

The ministry was impacted by the pandemic, and has had to shift hours to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, but it has continued to see consistent sales and consigners.

For almost 100 years, Southside Community Center, a nonprofit community service founded by the Presbyterian Church and now affiliated with the United Methodist Church has provided services dedicated “to improving the living conditions and personal dignity of those in need in San Marcos and Hays County, Texas.”

SCC offers transitional shelter, emergency assistance, housing for low-income and elderly, daily meals, hygiene facilities, neighborhood housing improvement, and cooperation for other community organizations.

“When everyone else says ‘no,’ Southside is a last resort,” said Rev. Todd Salmi, an ex officio member of the SCC board. “Southside works with the poor to empower them.”

Through many outreach programs, ministries, and partnerships with other faith organizations, FUMC San Marcos continues to seek to be love at the heart of San Marcos.