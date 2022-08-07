First United Methodist Church of San Marcos celebrates 175th anniversary today

Editor’s note: This story is the final installment of a series highlighting the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos’ 175th anniversary.

The Methodist Presence in San Marcos began as a meeting of nine people at the home of John Pitts. Today, First United Methodist Church San Marcos will celebrate 175 years of as it reflects on a heritage shaped in the heart of the city, honor its history and welcome back former pastors.

What started with a 24-year-old traveling preacher, has become a legacy shaped by 67 pastors who have shepherded tens of thousands of parishioners, performed countless baptisms, weddings, funerals, other special services and worked to spread God’s love in San Marcos and beyond.

“Everything during my time (as senior pastor) was God doing it,” said Rev. Eradio Valverde, who served as senior pastor at FUMC San Marcos from 2004 to 2008. “It was a great place to be. I enjoyed it. We had great people on staff and great people responding to calls to ministry and great people in leadership.”

For 175 years, the people called Methodists have called San Marcos home. They have served the city and community; they have started ministries with the poor, supported community outreach programs, offered early childhood education, and proclaimed the Gospel.

The people called Methodists have shaped and been shaped by being in the heart of San Marcos. For 175 years, FUMC San Marcos has made disciples of Jesus Christ and transformed the world around it.

“Actually, First UMC is everything to me,” said Rev. Barbara Aziz, one of the many pastors who received their call to ministry while a member of FUMC San Marcos. “First UMC will always be my home church and I’m so grateful to God for leading me there now 27 years ago. God used each of you to transform our lives.”

As the church celebrates its history, it also looks to its future. The question the church considers as it looks ahead is, “What’s next?”

What is next for a congregation that has existed in here since before San Marcos was even a city? What’s next in ministry for a church which has served its community with Christ’s love through a wide variety of ministries?

What’s next for a church that has endured the test of time and weathered the challenges of recent years? What’s next as the community around the church continues to grow and change?

“For 175 years, we have lived into the mission of the United Methodist Church, ‘To make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world,’” said Rev. Danielle Knapp. Rev. Knapp and her husband, Rev. Adam R. Knapp, joined FUMC San Marcos in late June as co-senior pastors. “We know there will be challenges and changes ahead, but we are called to be love in the heart of San Marcos. We are excited to see what the next 175 years bring.”