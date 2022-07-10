First United Methodist Church of San Marcos organized by 9 members

Editor’s note: This story is a part of series highlighting the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos’ upcoming 175th anniversary.

When you think about your family I hope you have great stories and memories. Many of us have had a chance to research our family tree history and find out more stories. For example, my family tree has been traced back to the American Revolution. One of my favorite ancestors was a devoted soldier who the British declared, “they could not kill such a brave man,” after many attempts to do just that.

The First United Methodist Church has many family trees. The first church family started with the Pitts family and their devotion to Methodism and San Marcos. The church was organized by nine charter members four belonged to the same family. General John Drayton Pitts and his wife, Eliza Permelia Daves, had eleven children. Their oldest child, Eliza Pope Pitts (Malone), was the only child to sign the charter and youngest child to attend the first services of Reverend Kerr. Edward Hines Pitts, brother of John Pitts, came to Texas with John and his family in 1842. General Edward Burleson showed John Pitts the beautiful San Marcos River. John Pitts was so impressed he moved his family to the new settlement and went to Georgia to spread the news. In Georgia, Pitts convinced enough people to move, the caravan of families was over two and a half miles long.

William Curtis Pitts (brother to John Pitts) and Ann Civil Armstrong Pitts with the William Bagley family met the Pitts caravan on their way to the San Marcos settlement. William and Ann had seven children.

Thomas Gilmer McGehee and Minerva Hunt McGehee were charter members. They raised nine children. The Mexican government granted Thomas land at the junction of the San Marcos and Blanco Rivers. In 1846, they moved their family to this land and started the first farm in what is now Hays County.

Michael Sessom, his wife, and five children built the second log cabin in the settlement. By trade he was a blacksmith. An extremely important skill provided the only types of transportation were horse and oxen. Michael Sessom has been honored with the Texas Ranger Memorial Cross.

These families started the First United Methodist Church downtown. Since then thousands and thousands of families have claimed the church as their church home. Imagine how many baptisms, weddings, and funerals these families have experienced. Take a little time today and enjoy your family. Tell them stories about your ancestors, make new stories, share, and love.