Above, Pct. 1 Constable David Peterson poses with the hands given to him and his office in celebration of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
FIRSTHAND GRATITUDE: Elementary students thank constable for work in community
Students from Bowie Elementary School in San Marcos colored hands and sent them to Pct. 1 Constable David Peterson's Office for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was on Jan. 9. The coloring says "Thank you, San Marcos Constable. We appreciate you for keeping the peace and keeping our community a safe place. High five to our community constable heroes."