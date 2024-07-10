FLYING HIGH

The Central Texas Wing Commemorative Air Force Museum at the San Marcos Regional Airport hosted the Independence Warbird Weekend Saturday and Sunday. The event was free to peruse all of the WWII aircrafts the museum has on hand. For a fee, you could ride in one of your choosing. Above, Jae and Jax Lister in front of “That’s All Brother,” the C-47 that led the invasion in Normandy on D-Day. Bottom right is Kevin Ritchie, who is a pilot that frequently flies the aircrafts in the museum. Bottom left, a patron is about to take off on one of the WWII aircrafts with one of the museum’s pilots . Below left, Lynn Tozser next to the aircraft she said she sees fly over her house quite regularly.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West