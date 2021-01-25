FOND FAREWELL: San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions founder honored with goodbye parade

Beth Morrisset, who founded the San Marcos Lioness Club which was a women’s auxiliary of the San Marcos Noon Lions Club in 1984 and was later re-charted as the San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions Club, was greeted with a farewell parade Saturday morning. Morrisset is moving away from San Marcos. Morrisset was greeted by longtime friends as they droped off cards and gifts. Her daughter Louise took a video of the parade. The parade was quiet and somber; some cried as they drove by the front of her house, thanking her for her hard work in San Marcos.

Below, Morrisset watches as the parade goes by.

Below, a car passes with a sign that says "BBL's love u!" with a stuffed lion on top.