Above, Beth Morrisset greets longtime friends as they drop off cards and gifts during a farewell parade on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

FOND FAREWELL: San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions founder honored with goodbye parade

Mon, 01/25/2021 - 6:35pm
Monday, January 25, 2021

Beth Morrisset, who founded the San Marcos Lioness Club which was a women’s auxiliary of the San Marcos Noon Lions Club in 1984 and was later re-charted as the San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions Club, was greeted with a farewell parade Saturday morning. Morrisset is moving away from San Marcos. Morrisset was greeted by longtime friends as they droped off cards and gifts. Her daughter Louise took a video of the parade. The parade was quiet and somber; some cried as they drove by the front of her house, thanking her for her hard work in San Marcos.

Below, Morrisset watches as the parade goes by. 

Below, a car passes with a sign that says "BBL's love u!" with a stuffed lion on top.

