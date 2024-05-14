Food Bank, Pet Resource Center to host second food distribution

The Central Texas Food Bank and Hays County Pet Resource Center will host a drive-up food distribution for people and pets on Saturday, May 25, from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at McCormick Middle School in Buda. The event is open to anyone in Hays County and pets do not need to be present to receive pet food.

Pet food for cats and dogs will be provided in addition to the normal food distribution. Assistance in Spanish will also be available. This is the second pet food distribution event held in Buda. In March, CTFB and Hays PRC served over 250 families in need of pet food assistance.

'The affordability of pet food can be a barrier for families,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator, “The Hays County Pet Resource Center supports people and pets by providing access to these local services, and helps keep pets out of the shelter system and together with their families.”

'We’re excited to continue this partnership with Hays County Pet Resource Center to ensure that families, including pets, have access to food,' said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. 'Oftentimes families face difficult decisions and make tradeoffs so we want to ensure that those tradeoffs don't include surrendering or not feeding a beloved pet.'

Volunteer opportunities are available ahead of the event to distribute flyers throughout Hays County public locations, and help is needed during the event. Volunteers are needed to help set up, greet people, distribute food, gather data and tear down from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. If you are available to share flyers to promote this event in public spaces, or interested in volunteering at the food distribution event, please contact haysinfo@austinpetsalive.org.