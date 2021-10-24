Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Former White House press secretary to speak at Texas State

Sun, 10/24/2021 - 5:00am

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary for the Trump Administration and current FOX News contributor, will speak at Texas State University on Nov. 6. This event is sponsored by the Texas State chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that seeks to educate, empower, and organize students across the ...

