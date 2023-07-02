The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation will be putting on the its annual fireworks show this Independence Day starting at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Bobcat Stadium.

San Marcos Parks and Recreation Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Christie Murillo said they are calling this year’s show the “Biggest Boom Yet.”

Murillo said the approximately 20-minute show will be spectacular, featur- ing more fireworks than in previous years, and she said she has the inside information as to the best locations for viewing.

“Those locations are the parking lot for the San Marcos Activity Center, the parking lot at the San Marcos Public Library, the City Park parking lot, and, of course, the open lots over there by Bobcat Stadium,” Murillo said.

The city is partnering with a local radio station to make the event more festive. “We do have a radio broadcast that we work with, KTSW 89.9. They will be playing patriotic music in line with the fireworks show. They’ll do a countdown just prior and they’ll mention sponsors and some good safety tips and reminders [like]: Pick up after yourself, Don’t leave any trash behind, that kind of thing,” Murillo said.

For information on other events hosted by Parks and Recreation this summer go to https://www.sanmarcostx. gov/1252/Summer- Events.

The city of Kyle will celebrate its Fourth of July also on Tuesday, July 4.

Calling it a family-friendly celebration, Kyle will kick off its event at 5 p.m. with well-known Austin cover band, The Grooves, performing outside the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center until 9 p.m., followed by a community countdown and culminating with a 20-minute fireworks show.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Kyle officials said the fireworks will be launched from the Plum Creek Golf Course.

Viewing is encouraged at the Hays Performing Arts Center parking lot, 979 Kohlers Crossing and the surrounding locations.

The Plum Creek Golf Course will be closed to the public, but the parking lot will be open for viewing.

All residents viewing the fireworks display should exercise caution when selecting a viewing location and avoid parking on curbs, shoulders or medians.

The following streets will also be closed or barricaded during the display: FM 1626 at Kohlers Crossing; Kohlers Crossing at Benner; Kohlers Crossing at Cromwell Drive; Kohlers Crossing at FM 2770; Kohlers Crossing at Kyle Crossing; FM 1626 at Dorman; Marketplace at the I-35 Access Road; Kyle Parkway at the I-35 Access Road; and Cromwell Drive from first to last roundabout All municipalities in Hays County remind residents that while fireworks can be a celebration for some, they can also be stressful for others, and especially pets.

It is unlawful for any person to sell, use or discharge fireworks within the city of Kyle, except under special permit as authorized by the city or in the fire code adopted by the city.

Any person in violation of this ordinance may be charged with a class C misdemeanor and can be fined up to $2,000.