Free COVID-19 testing available in San Marcos beginning Sunday

Free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos begins Sunday and stretches through Thursday.

The free, walk-up virus testing will take place at San Marcos High School’s San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. 2601 Rattler Road, daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. during the five-day period.

No pre-registration is required. Testing will be available for anyone 5 years and older, including those with no coronavirus symptoms. Participants do not have to be Hays County residents. The City of San Marcos, however, stated that only 600 tests will be administered per day.

Those attending must be prepared to park and exit their vehicles to be tested as it is only being conducted by walk-up. Face coverings are required for everyone in line and will be provided for those who don’t have them. The city stated that those attending should be prepared to wait in a long line and should bring items to stay out of the sun and water.

Those who are tested during these dates will have their results sent directly to them and it may take up to 15 business days. According to the city, positive results are sent on average within seven business days of taking a test.

Testing is being conducted in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Army National Guard, Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management.