Free COVID-19 testing in San Marcos begins Sunday and stretches through Thursday. The free, walk-up virus testing will take place at San Marcos High School’s San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. 2601 Rattler Road, daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. during the five-day period. No pre-registration is required. Testing will be available ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!