Friday marks final day for early voting

Friday marks the final day for early voting in the runoff elections for the Democratic and Republican primaries.

There are six early voting locations in Hays County for the July 14 runoff: Live Oak Health, formerly Hays County Health Department, 401 Broadway St. #C, San Marcos; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms, San Marcos; Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St., Kyle; Buda City Hall, 405 East Loop Street, Building 100, Buda; Hays County Precinct 4 Office, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs; and Wimberley Community Center 14068 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley.

Voting Friday takes place from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Democratic runoff

•U.S. Senator: Mary "MJ" Hegar or Royce West.

•Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda.

•Chair, Hays County Democratic Party: Donna Haschke or Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz.

Republican runoff (inside Congressional District 35)

•U.S. Representative, District 35: "Guillermo" William Hayward or Jenny Garcia Sharon.

•Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp or Robert Morrow.

•State Representative, District 45: Kent “Bud” Wymore or Carrie Issac.

Republican runoff (outside Congressional District 35)

•Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp or Robert Morrow.

•State Representative, District 45: Kent “Bud” Wymore or Carrie Issac.