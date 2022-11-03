Friday marks final day for early voting

Friday marks the final day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election.

San Marcos voters can cast their ballots at one of 14 early voting locations around Hays County. There are three early voting locations in San Marcos: Broadway (CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic) — 401 Broadway Street #A; Hays County Government Center Conference Room (Main early voting site) — 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and LBJ Student Center, Texas State University — 601 University Dr.

Early voting hours on Friday are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

Voters in San Marcos can cast their ballots for three races and a proposition to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. In the mayoral election, incumbent Jane Hughson is seeking a third term and faces a challenge from former Mayor John Thomaides. San Marcos City Councilmember Maxfield Baker is running for reelection for council Place 1. Matthew Mendoza, a current member of the Planning and Zoning commission, is challenging Baker for Place 1. San Marcos City Councilmember Saul Gonzales is running for reelection for council place 2. Atom Von Arndt is challenging Gonzales for Place 2.

In a countywide election, voters can cast their votes for county judge. Incumbent Ruben Becerra, Democrat, faces off against Republican challenger Mark Jones — current Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2.

Voters can visit the polls on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information on the Nov. 8 election visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/no...