Fry’s Fun Farm visited Bonham Pre-Kindergarten on Monday. The SMCISH Bonham Bears explored Fry’s outdoor petting zoo which was set up outside the school. A wide variety of animals were on campus, including rabbits, chickens, pigs and goats housed inside a portable pen where students were able to enter and pet them. The farm is located in Lockhart and serves the area by providing petting zoos, pony rides and train rides.

Photo provided by SMCISD