THE FUN PART OF FUNDRAISING

Looking to do some good right before the school year starts? This weekend, we’ve got a few opportunities to put the fun in fundraiser. Start out this Saturday at 9 a.m. in Prairie Lea with the Amigos Beach to Stairtown Land and Water Clean-Up. Organized by the Eyes of the San Marcos River, this clean-up covers the ground from Hwy 20 to the Stairtown Bridge downstream. Boat and crews on foot will clean the public access areas between both bridges. Please RSVP via the signup form: forms.gle/itvUM49vxZmjADYV9. The organizers will provide food and drinks, but they need an accurate headcount.

After the river clean-up concludes around 2 p.m., go home, have a rest and get ready for Johnnie Jam! This annual fundraiser and music festival kicks off at 5 p.m. at Cheatham Street Warehouse, featuring a ton of cool local bands including Undercover Killas, Josh McNeal, Knuckle Head and Lit Up. Honoring the life of Johnnie Tirso Rosales, Johnnie Jam raises scholarship money for San Marcos High School students.