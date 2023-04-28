Gary Job Corps celebrates 'Earth Day' in Martindale

Gary Job Corps students, staff and Martindale City Council members, Mayor and City Manager recently held an areawide cleanup, with the assistance of volunteers in an effort to 'Keep Martindale Beautiful.' Students and staff from the Gary Center have assisted in other Earth Day activities such as San Marcos River Clean-Ups, cleaning up public parks and planting community gardens. Pictured from the Gary Job Corps Center are students Blake Mattox, Natuisha Lewis, Dynasty Drew, Quevedo, Luis, Chandler Woodard, Catelia, CTT Manager Kendale Harris, and from the city of Martindale are Council members Mike McClabb, Sam Houston Clinton, Nicolas Stiler, Matthew McGovern, Parks Board Korey Rohlack, City Manager Jared Anable and Mayor Katherine Glaze and her husband Bill.

Photo provided by Gary Job Corps