Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets assist with the annual LBJ Birthday Bash

Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets assisted with traffic and helped set up the LBJ Birthday Bash. This year's event was held at the Gemstone Palace in Kyle. Music, fellowship and food catered by the Original Blacks Barbeque. This year marked the 116th birthday of President Lyndon Baines Johnson. In 1964, President Johnson signed the ACT that created the Job Corps Program as part of the War on Poverty and Great Society initiatives. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets: Jane Sutton, Shayden Jenson, Issac Gonzales IV, Keyla Hernandez; Instructor Captain Heather Escalante, Constable David Peterson, SMCISD Trustee Margie Villapando, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Hays County Commissioner Dr. Michelle Cohen, Constable Michael Torres and Judge Maggie Moreno.

Photos courtesy of Gary Job Corps