Gary Job Corps welcomes brand new Center Director

Norman Turner is an experienced Center Director coming to Gary Job Corps Center from Kittrell Job Corps Center in North Carolina. He has spent most of his career in the Atlanta and Philadelphia regions, and he is excited about his move to the Dallas region. Over his 18 years in the Job Corps program, he has served in various positions: Career Counselor, Career Development Manager, and So- cial Development Director at Gadsden Job Corps Center, Deputy Center Director at Kittrell Job Corps Center and Center Director at Woodland and Kittrell Job Corps Centers.

Turner and his wife are originally from Alabama. They have three children: Twins - Luke and Della Rosa, 12, and Beau, 7.

Turner is a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala. and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He believes that all students served in the job corps program can experience success with long term careers. He also believes that job corps centers are student-led and staff supported. The goal of staff is to support students in their overall development. “I have always heard of the largest and best job corps in the country, now I am the Director of the Gary Job Corps Center,” Turner said. “I look forward to the challenge, and I am proud to have been selected to be the Center Director. I am looking forward to visiting the community and business leaders to share the job corps vision.”