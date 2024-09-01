Gary Job Corps Workforce Industry Council Meeting

The Gary Center conducted their 3rd Quarter Workforce Industry Council focusing on the Human Services Pathway Trades: Corrections, Security, Office Administration, Transportation and Communications Union, Material Handling and Advanced Human Services. Employers representing the focused vocations visited with the students and studied the training syllabus of the trades to ensure that what is being taught is current with job expectations. Center Director Norman Turner welcomed the visiting employers and expressed thanks for their commitment to the students that what is being taught is current with the vocation. Gary Job Corps Corrections Alumni Captain Tanner Mortenson who has worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Corrections Officer at the Daniels Unit in Snyder for nine years. He graduated in 2016. Captain Mortenson shared with the visitors his experiences as a student and the skills that he acquired that prepared him for the position he now holds. Photos courtesy of Gary Job Corps