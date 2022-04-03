Gas prices continue slow decline in San Marcos area

Gas prices continue to decline slowly across Texas, including a 5-cent drop in the Austin-San Marcos region over the last week, according to AAA Texas.

Drivers in the Austin-San Marcos area were paying an average of $3.85 per gallon for regular unleaded gas on Thursday. In Texas, AAA says the statewide gas price average was $3.85 on Thursday — a four-cent decrease compared to March 24 but a $1.24 increase compared to last year.

AAA Texas said pump prices have decreased across the state as demand dropped. But AAA added that crude prices remain on a roller coaster. Additionally, gas prices may head toward a dip following President Joe Biden’s move to release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, said AAA Texas, adding that up to 180 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves may be released to reduce rising energy prices that have seen a surge since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Oil and gas prices have been subject to daily headlines — sending prices on a roller coaster,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “The latest trend has been in a downward direction for a number of reasons, including falling demand from the prior week.”

Nationally, GasBuddy — a travel and navigation app that is used to save money on gas — said prices nationally remained largely unchanged. The average price for regular unleaded gas was $4.206 as of Friday. GasBuddy said the national average is up more than 60 cents from February and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so. While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

Gas prices in Texas remain the highest for El Paso drivers compared to other metropolitan areas at $3.99 per gallon, AAA Texas said. Meanwhile, Amarillo drivers are playing the least for regular unleaded gas at $3.56 per gallon. AAA Texas added that Lone Star State drivers are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the U.S., according to gasprices.aaa.com, while California drivers are paying the most at $5.90 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

ncastillo

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74