Gas prices go down slightly as crude oil prices fluctuate

Gas prices across Texas went down slightly over the past week after crude oil prices dropped, according to AAA Texas.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas on Thursday was $3.96 per gallon — a four-cent drop since March 10. But San Marcans only saw a two-cent decrease in the past week as AAA reported that prices were sitting at $3.96 on Thursday compared to $3.98 on March 10.

AAA said Texas drivers are beginning to see a pause in the increase in gas prices. The statewide gas price average was recorded at a record-high of $4.01 on March 11 because of crude oil prices rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The crude oil market is expected to remain volatile as global oil markets figure out how to balance the loss of Russian energy, AAA said, adding that crude oil prices fell over the past few days but began increasing Thursday.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump.”

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, said the decrease in gas prices may be short-lived but still remains a well-needed break from the surge seen over the past month.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last week, the top appears to be in with average prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” De Haan said. “The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

AAA said drivers in the Lone Star State are paying the ninth lowest gas price average in the U.S., according to gasprices.aaa.com, while Californians are paying the most at $5.78 on average per gallon for regular unleaded. The $3.96 per gallon average for regular unleaded gas in Texas is $1.32 more per gallon compared to March 17, 2021. AAA said El Paso drivers are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while Amarillo drivers are paying the least at $4.29 per gallon. The national average was $4.29 per gallon per gallon on Thursday — a $1.41 increase compared to this time last year.

AAA provided the following tips to help drivers save money on the road: