GEAR-ing UP

San Marcos CISD kicked off National GEAR UP Week with 150 students attending the GEAR UP Athletic Symposium–Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs–inside the University Events Center at Texas State University. Rattlers from San Marcos High School and Goodnight and Miller middle schools took part in the event on Monday, Sept. 25. Keynote speaker Briana DuBose spoke about her time as a basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth University and American University. A panel discussion with Texas State student athletes, coaches and staff was held, with athletic facilities tours and a time management workshop.

Photos provided by SMCISD