Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair to feature known Tesla supplier among many regional employers

A known Tesla supplier will be among many regional employers in attendance at an upcoming Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair.

The event — hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Buda Economic Development Corporation, Kyle Economic Development, the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation — will offer job interviews and open positions in a variety of industry sectors.

The Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair is set for Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Gemstone Palace Event Center, 1101 Bunton Road #200 in Kyle, and is free to job seekers.

Employers scheduled to be at the job and education fair include known Tesla supplier, Simwon, Iron Ox, ENF Technologies, Serta Dormae, Fashion Glass & Mirror, Pure Castings, Signify, Rosendin Electric, Collins Aerospace, Texas Disposal Systems and Alsco Linens, GSMP said. Additionally, Austin Community College will present at the event and offer training programs for new trade and certification tracks.

“New and expanding companies have been discovering the workforce available here the Texas Innovation Corridor, offering wages above the county average and providing strong careers for our region’s workforce,” GSMP Director of Business Retention and Expansion Barbara Thomason said. “This event will connect our robust workforce with these employers, providing the opportunity to have a higher quality of life.”

According to GSMP, 150 pre-registered job seekers had the opportunity to connect with over a dozen regional employers during the inaugural Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair in March.

GSMP said employers who have job opening and educational partners who want to participate in the event can secure a spot to meet with job seekers at gethiredtx.eventbrite.com.

Job seekers interested in attending the Nov. 18 event can visit greatersanmarcostx.com/events to see an up-to-date list of employers and institutions that will be at the fair.