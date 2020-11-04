Gleason,Baca headed to runoff for city council place 5

With Hays County reporting all precincts in, a runoff will be needed for San Marcos City Council Place 5.

The race for the one-year term between Mark Gleason, Omar Baca and Zach Sambrano remained tight throughout the night with the candidates all receiving at least 30% of the vote.

Gleason and Baca are unofficially headed to a runoff as of press time early Wednesday morning.

Gleason received 6,674 votes — 35.36%. Baca narrowly edged out Sambrano by 101 votes for second. Baca garnered 6,150 votes, while Sambrano received 6,049.

The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1.