Gleason,Baca headed to runoff for city council place 5

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:39am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
Wednesday, November 4, 2020

With Hays County reporting all precincts in, a runoff will be needed for San Marcos City Council Place 5. 

The race for the one-year term between Mark Gleason, Omar Baca and Zach Sambrano remained tight throughout the night with the candidates all receiving at least 30% of the vote. 

Gleason and Baca are unofficially headed to a runoff as of press time early Wednesday morning. 

Gleason received 6,674 votes — 35.36%. Baca narrowly edged out Sambrano by 101 votes for second. Baca garnered 6,150 votes, while Sambrano received 6,049. 

The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1. 

