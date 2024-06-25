Glode named executive director of McCoy College of Business Foundation

Texas State University has named Angela Glode as executive director of the McCoy College of Business Foundation and senior director of development for the McCoy College of Business. She will begin her new role on August 5, 2024.

Glode brings more than two decades of nonprofit fundraising experience, with particular emphasis on major gifts and donor stewardship. Since 2014, Glode has served as chief development officer for the Stop Abuse For Everyone (SAFE) Alliance, an Austin-based nonprofit organization supporting children, adults, and families who have experienced abuse.

The McCoy College of Business, aided by the Mc-Coy College Foundation, is Texas State University’s largest engine of philanthropic support. The Foundation holds approximately 20 percent of the university’s endowments.

Brooks Hull, Texas State’s vice president for University Advancement, and Dr. Sanjay Ramchander, dean of McCoy College, both expressed their excitement in welcoming Glode to the university.

“Angela will be instrumental in leading the mission and vision of the McCoy College Foundation, enhancing the Foundation's impact, and advancing the priorities of the McCoy College of Business,” said Hull. “Her leadership will be pivotal in helping the university achieve its strategic objectives.”

“Her extensive fundraising experience combined with an exceptional track record in soliciting new major gifts will be an asset in advancing McCoy College’s mission,” said Ramchander. “She takes on this important role at an exciting time at McCoy College as we embark on our new strategic plan. Building on strong foundations, Angela will take us to new levels of success in philanthropic giving.”

Since its inception in 2004, the McCoy College Foundation has distributed nearly $14 million to McCoy College to support programs, faculty, and students.

In 2018, the McCoy College of Business Foundation Board of Directors adopted its first strategic plan. One part of the plan was a goal to grow the fair market value (FMV) of the Foundation to $75 million within 10 years. On May 17, 2024, the Foundation reached that goal with the help of donors and a prudent investment philosophy. Since 2018, the FMV has grown from $44.2 million to $75.1 million, with the number of endowments under management increasing from 89 to 154 during that span.

“I am truly excited to join the McCoy College of Business Foundation at Texas State University,” said Glode. “I look forward to working with the University Advancement team, Dean Ramchander, and the Foundation board to support the students, faculty, and programs of the McCoy College of Business. President (Kelly) Damphousse and Dean Ramchander have a bold vision for the future of McCoy College of Business, and I look forward to helping achieve those ambitious goals.”

Glode’s previous roles include head of account management at Rallyhood in Austin (2012-2014), director of institutional advancement at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School in Austin (2009-2012), and executive director of the Laramie County Community College Foundation in Cheyenne, Wyoming (2001-2009). She also spent eight years in multiple roles with United Way (1992-2000).

She holds a bachelor’s degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin.