Go Wheels Up! Texas set for Saturday

Go Wheels Up! Texas returns to the San Marcos Regional Airport this weekend.

The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team headlines this year’s airshow on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

“Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! Texas is a high-energy, family friendly celebration of aviation, music, automobiles and Texas,” the event said in a news release. “Created for spectators from all walks of life, this uplifting and memorable weekend features an air show, auto show, concert and food trucks designed to grow the San Marcos Regional Airport into one of central Texas’ premier event destinations.”

Saturday’s event begins with a Fun Run 5K from 7-10 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. with the course traversing the runway.

Gates open and the car show begins at 10 a.m. Go Wheels Up! said the car show will feature classic, exotic, and unique automobiles from across the state.

A variety of food vendors will be available for guests to choose from, including BBQ, Mexican, County Fair, and lemonade options available throughout the event.

The airshow begins at 3 p.m. Alongside the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Adam Baker, Spanky Gallaway, and the Shetterly Squadron will showcase their aerobatics skills. Additionally, the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will show off That’s All Brother and Yellow Rose along with multiple other warbirds from their hangar.

Go Wheels Up! said hearing protection is Strongly recommended.

Cory Morrow will headline the entertainment lineup which will also feature other local and regional performers including Eric Tessmer and Gunner Latham.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit Go Wheels Up! Texas at https://gowheelsup.live or email Info@gowheelsup.live.