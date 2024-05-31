Grammy award winners highlight Wimberley Music Festival planned for celebration of a nonprofit's 20th year

It all started in 2004 in a Sunday school class at the Wimberley United Methodist Church. The class helped a local family with basic needs connect with critical resources, which often are not located in Wimberley. That experience shined a light on the need for such an organization in the community, and the Barnabas Connection was born.

The nonprofit organization provides health and human services from financial and educational resources to emergency action support to counseling and referrals.

'Over the last 20 years, Barnabas has evolved from just being companions in crisis to now becoming partners empowering community members with opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency,' Executive Director Kate Sowell said.

The group receives around 100 calls for assistance a month.

To celebrate its 20th year, they are hosting the Wimberley Music Festival, a new two-day event, headlined by four-time Grammy Award winner and Wimberley High School graduate Sarah Jarosz.

The event is planned for October 12 and 13 at the Wimberley VFW Fairgrounds.

Beyond Jarosz playing at the event, Grammy Award winner Susan Gibson, who wrote 'Wide Open Spaces' made popular by The Dixie Chicks, will also play on October 12 along with Bri Bagwell, Soma Lerome, Dallas burrow, Dylan James Riley and Reintarnation. The show goes from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's lineup features many Gospel Acts. The Cypress Creek Worship Team, Wimberley Feng Shui, Dylan James Riley, Benji Uzo, the Hill Country Honey's, and closing the Sunday show will be Icy Monroe performing with the United Methodist and Presbyterian Church Choirs. The show starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, general admission tickets for all ages are $40.00. On Sunday, general admission tickets are $15.00, and children 12 and under are free. All net proceeds will go to fund Barnabas Connection’s work. Go to wimberleymusicfest.com for more details about Wimberley Music Fest 2024, Barnabas Connection and to buy tickets. Limited box seats and sponsorships are available.