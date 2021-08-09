GRAND PARADE: Sundance Record Lagoon celebrates grand opening

The long-awaited grand opening of Sundance Record Lagoon was celebrated Saturday with a Second Line parade from Zelicks to the record store's location at 241 N. LBJ Dr.

A Second Line is a traditional jazz parade common in New Orleans funeral processions. Saturday's Second Line honored the life Bobby Barnard, the original owner of Sundance Records.

Above, the parade continues to Sundance's storefront.

Above, Nancy Barnard, wife of Bobby Barnard, speaks to the crowd. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo