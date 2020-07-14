Greater San Marcos Partnership launches small business recovery webinars

The Greater San Marcos Partnership has launched a four-part webinar series to support businesses affected by COVID-19, with the first part to air Wednesday.

The regional economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell Counties will host the webinar business series Resources for Recovery, providing businesses in the Greater San Marcos region with an update and clarification on the resources available during COVID-19.

This series will answer any ongoing questions and provide creative solutions to assist businesses on their road to recovery from disruptions caused by COVID-19. Speakers at the local and state level will speak and be available as resources to attendees. Guests will be invited to ask questions and participate in the discussion.

Resources for Recovery will begin Wednesday, July 15, at 11 a.m. and run every Wednesday through August 5. The series is free and open to the public. Registration for the first session can be secured here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l4mO0lHkQkeLUPSX6N-uIg

“Businesses have been navigating the novel coronavirus for the last four months, but may still need assistance,” said Jason Giulietti, president of the Greater San Marcos Partnership. “This series will answer any ongoing questions about resources and provide creative solutions to assist area businesses on the road to recovery. It also explores the new normal for business and may help spur entrepreneurship in this challenging time.”

The first session will feature Kelly Spillane, Small Business Advocate from the Office of the Governor, who will share an update on Texas resources. Additionally, the Small Business Development Center will provide an update on federal funds and meeting PPP forgiveness obligations. The Texas Workforce Commission will also cover hiring resources and answer such questions as employer obligations for returning furloughed employees, filling position openings and other workforce issues.

Additional sessions, along with their RSVP links, can be found below.

•Session 2 — Short & Long Term Business Resiliency - Wednesday, July 22, 11 a.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ISPld_vQ06h7o14z9AP8Q

•Session 3 — Regional Support Systems for Business - Wednesday, July 29, 11 a.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jv9Opgn0QkWiSy78Ozu34A

• Session 4 — Creative Capacity-Building - Wednesday, August 5, 11 a.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-JvDWNQ9R9qtEg5QsoEDyw