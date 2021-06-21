Groundbreaking for new fire station set for Friday

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday for the San Marcos Fire Department’s newest station located in the TRACE neighborhood.

The City of San Marcos will host the event at 5716 S. Old Bastrop Highway, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. The city said Fire Station 6 will service a growing part of the community in southwest San Marcos. Additionally, the project will include the purchase of a new fire apparatus.

“We’re excited to break ground on Fire Station 6,” Chief Les Stephens said in a statement. “As the city and the San Marcos Fire Department continue to grow, the new facility will allow us to continue providing efficient and quality service to our community.”

Voters approved the $7 million bond project in 2017. The city said a developer will contribute $2.5 million to the project, with the city’s capital costs totaling $4.5 million.

WestEast Design Group of San Antonio, Seidel Construction of New Braunfels, and Jacobs Engineering Group of Dallas were selected for the project.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Jane Hughson, Public Safety Director Chase Stapp, Fire Chief Les Stephens, and other city staff members. City leadership and members of the San Marcos Fire Department will participate in the ceremonial dirt toss.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos