GSMP announces first ever 1-million square-foot spec space facility in Texas Innovation Corridor

The first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet or more in the Texas Innovation Corridor will soon be built in Kyle, the Greater San Marcos Partnership announced Wednesday.

Alliance Industrial Company — a privately held industrial development and investment company that launched in May of 2021 — will build the new speculative space facility, which will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays County.

"There was no question about our need to be in the City of Kyle," Alliance Industrial Managing director Chad Parrish said. "With explosive growth and growing demand for industrial and logistics space in the region, we found ourselves perfectly aligned with the Kyle business community. We’re proud to be bringing the largest-ever speculative space to the Texas Innovation Corridor and bring much-needed infrastructure to the companies that want to be doing business in Hays County.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a performance-based agreement with Alliance Industrial Company during its Tuesday meeting. The Kyle City Council followed the commissioners court decision by approving a performance-based grant agreement with Alliance Industrial during its Tuesday meeting.

"This is a milestone achievement for our city and its growth," Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said. "We welcome Alliance Industrial Company to Kyle as well as the future companies and job creators that will reside in their buildings."

Added Commissioner Mark Jones, who represents the Kyle area, “Hays County is the fastest-growing county in all of Texas for good reason. The incredible business environment found in the Texas Innovation Corridor is highly conducive for developers like Alliance Industrial Company to bring new investments online and build custom solutions for future companies. This development will create the opportunity for new quality jobs and increase major capital investment dollars to our great county.”

Alliance Industrial’s project, which is named the Kyle 35 Logistics Park, includes five state-of-the-art logistics facilities, ranging between approximately 140,000 square feet to 475,000 square feet. Additionally, GSMP said the functional building designs include clear heights ranging from 36-feet to 40-feet and features heavy employee and trailer parking ratios and a mix of single loaded and cross-docked layouts. The buildings can include a single or multi-tenant use and the project can accommodate end-users between 40,000 and 1.4 million square feet.

"Developers are building at such an incredibly fast rate in Hays and Caldwell Counties that we are now building-to-finish instead of building-to-spec,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “Buildings are getting leased before completion, which is a strong sign of economic stability. The scale of demand continues to be unprecedented in our region and companies are able to get to market quickly thanks to the developments being built by these spec developers.”

The Kyle 35 project marks the eighth announcement in the Texas Innovation Corridor, which includes San Marcos, Hays and Caldwell counties, for fiscal year 2022, which began Oct. 1, 2021.