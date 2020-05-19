Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing San Marcos River tubers

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office located missing tubers who were floating the San Marcos River on Tuesday.

According to the GCSO, two tubers were reported missing on the San Marcos River downstream from the Sons Blue River Camp, located near Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line.

The GCSO’s deputies searched all crossings downstream. The sheriff's office used its drone unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety used its aircraft to search by air.

The missing tubers were found and are back safely with their families, the GCSO announced at approximately 3:25 p.m.

